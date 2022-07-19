Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Kibra Member of Parliament Imran Okoth has rejected the job offer from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is also the Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate.

On Sunday, while campaigning in Nairobi, Raila ordered Imran Okoth to step down in favor of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Peter Orero Mwalimu.

Okoth, who is vying as an independent candidate in the August polls, lost the ODM Party primaries to Orero.

“I want to tell my son to quit on this one and that I will hold his hand,” Odinga pleaded with Okoth during a rally in Nairobi’s Mbagathi area.

However, according to the latest reports, Okoth has refused to step down in favor of Orero. In his own words, the lawmaker claimed that his name must be on the ballot in the August 9th election.

“My name must be on the ballot in August,” Okoth claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST