Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – An outspoken Luhya Community leader has said he will camp in his county to ensure Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto becomes the fifth President of Kenya in August.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, said he will camp in Bungoma county for the remaining 13 days to the election to ensure Ruto wins the election in the first round.

Barasa said during his campaigns, he will ensure Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga retires to Bondo in August.

“Mimi Didmus Barasa Nairobi siji tena mpaka Raila Odinga afikishwe Bondo ndio nikuje. Kabla hajafika musiniiteko.,” Barasa said a Luhya dialect.

A recent opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa stated that Bungoma County is a Kenya Kwanza Alliance stronghold.

The pollster claimed that during the election, Ruto will garner 60 percent of the votes with Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga coming second with 40 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.