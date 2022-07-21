Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said he will never contest the presidency again if he loses the election to Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate, William Ruto.

In an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Raila said he does not intend to vie again because of his age but he will still have much to do out of elective politics.

“I will never vie again if I lose the poll but I will remain active in politics,” Raila said.

The former prime minister who is 77 years old first contested the presidency in 1997, losing to the late former president Daniel Moi, in 2007 he lost to Mwai Kibaki, and in 2013 and 2017 he was defeated by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Last month, the ODM leader said he will willingly accept defeat should he lose the August 9 polls.

Raila, who will be making his fifth stab at the presidency, is facing stiff competition from Deputy President William Ruto of UDA.

Numerous opinion polls have predicted a neck-and-neck race between Raila and Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST