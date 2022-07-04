Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has said he will go to exile in August if Kenya kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, wins the election.

In an interview with NTV on Monday, Sifuna, who is also vying for the Nairobi senator seat on the ODM ticket, said Ruto is a man full of revenge going by leaked audio where he revealed how he almost slapped President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.

In the video, Ruto said he almost slapped President Uhuru Kenyatta after he hinted at surrendering after the Supreme Court nullified his win in 2017.

Sifuna said the second in command is a person full of bitterness which is displayed by the manner in which he speaks about his boss, Uhuru Kenyatta.

“This is a person with a lot of bitterness. You hear him throwing words at us and even calling his boss lazy that when he conducts three rallies he is always still asleep. This is a person with anger, we don’t write newspapers my brother but you do while we only take part in reading,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna concluded by saying he will move out of the country in August to avoid being persecuted by Ruto who has no respect for Kenyans.

“He chased away news reporters from his meeting so he can’t say that we’re the ones who produced the recording because we weren’t there. I’ve only heard that recording here so this is a person who is very dangerous should he become president. I assure you if he is elected I’ll look for a foreign country to flee to and hide,” Sifuna stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.