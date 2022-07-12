Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Tyson Fury has come out to make another retirement U-turn to fight Anthony Joshua for free.

The current holder of the WBC heavyweight title, announced he was hanging up his gloves following his successful title defence from Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April.

The Gypsy King has now revealed that he is willing to fight the London 2012 Gold-medal winning Olympian for nothing.

Speaking during his countrywide tour, Fury said: “It’s all about money, Mr Businessman – he’s not a fighting man.

“I swear to God I hope he wins the fight against [Oleksandr] Usyk so that I can come out of retirement and fight him for free.

“However, the terms are this – I want it at Wembley stadium, I want it free to enter and I want it on free-to-air in television in this country.

“I’ll fight him in England, not abroad in a foreign country for more money, here for free for the people.”

Meanwhile, Joshua is preparing to regain his own WBA, WBO, and IBF belts from Usyk, who beat him during their last bout in September. The rematch is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 20 in Jeddah, and the outcome of that fight could determine the fate of any clash between AJ and Fury.