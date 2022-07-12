Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has told Azimio candidate Raila Odinga to stop issuing threats and ultimatums ahead of the August polls.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza campaign in Western Kenya yesterday, Ruto told Raila to boycott elections if he wants because the elections will go on with or without his participation.

“He should boycott elections if he has sensed defeat or he doesn’t have a voters’ card. Elections will go on with or without him. Who told him that that he must be on the ballot?” Ruto asked.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed that he was about to skip the repeat presidential election in 2017 because he feared Raila wanted to cause chaos, but I told him I will deal with Raila. He (Raila) boycotted the election, but it went on,” he stated.

At the same time, the DP told Raila that he will not swear himself this time around because he will not allow him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.