Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has assured Kenyans that he will accept the results of the August 9th election and he will not call for protests and chaos as witnessed in previous presidential elections.

Speaking on Tuesday in Gilgil, Nakuru County, Raila challenged his main competitor, DP Ruto, to also make a similar pledge.

“Should we lose the elections fairly, we will accept the outcome and congratulate the winner and we mean exactly that. We also urge our competitor to do the same, to be prepared to accept results no matter the outcome of this election,” Raila said.

Raila said the election will be different from the previous elections as its main agenda is to unite Kenyans.

“Our national anthem says Justice be our shield and defender and may we dwell in unity, peace and liberty and plenty be found within our borders,” Raila said.

“It’s that plenty and liberty that we are yet to get,” he added.

Numerous opinion polls indicate that the two leading presidential candidates are neck and neck in popularity in the race.

