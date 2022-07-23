Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 23 July 2022 – Former US first lady Melania Trump has denied being aware of the January 6 2021 insurrection as it happened days before her husband, Donald Trump was to give way for the swearing in of then president elect Joe Biden.

Melania said in a new interview with Fox that she was “unaware” of the ongoing capitol hill riot, because she was too busy photographing a rug in the White House.

“On January 6, 2021, I was fulfilling one of my duties as First Lady of the United States of America, and accordingly, I was unaware of what was simultaneously transpiring at the US Capitol Building,” she said.

Melania said it was her “duty” as first lady to archive the contents of the White House.

“As with all first ladies who preceded me, it was my obligation to record the contents of the White House’s historic rooms, including taking archival photographs of all the renovations. Several months in advance, I organized a qualified team of photographers, archivists, and designers to work with me in the White House to ensure perfect execution,” she continued. “As required, we scheduled January 6, 2021, to complete the work on behalf of our Nation.”

Trump’s response comes several weeks after Stephanie Grisham, her former chief of staff, revealed a text message exchange in which the former first lady responded to a tweet Grisham had drafted calling for the violence on Capitol Hill to stop as it was happening.

The then-first lady responded with the word, “no,” declining to send a statement condemning the insurrection.

In the interview with Fox, Melania Trump claimed she was in the dark about what was happening that day even though it was all over social media.

Trump said Grisham “failed to provide insight and information” that day.

“Had I been fully informed of all the details, naturally, I would have immediately denounced the violence that occurred at the Capitol Building,” Trump said.

“And while Ms. Grisham’s behavior is disappointing, it is not surprising or an isolated incident.”

Melania Trump tweeted a condemnation of the violence five days after the riot.