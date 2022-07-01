Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 01 July 2022 – A murder suspect led police in Kirinyaga to a river where he dumped the head of a 23-year-old man after killing him.

The body of the deceased man, identified as Eric Muriithi, was found dumped on a rice farm with the head missing.

Mwea-West Sub-County Police Commander, Wilson Koskei, confirmed the incident and said the suspect led police to a river when he dumped the head.

“The head was removed and taken away,” the police boss said, adding that they are yet to recover the head.

The suspect revealed that he had been promised Ksh 400,000 to commit the murder but he was not paid after completing the evil mission.

“The suspect says he had been sent by another person to kill him over a land tussle. He was to be given Ksh. 400,000 thereafter but he has not been paid,” the mother of the deceased said.

According to the police boss, Muriithi’s body has already been buried by the family and he is uncertain of what will happen if they recover the head.

Before he met his death, Muriithi was a Boda Boda operator in Ngurubani town.

The suspect is in police custody.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.