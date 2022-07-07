Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Angel Maxine, Ghana’s first transgender musician has opened up on the alleged “prejudice and ostracisation” they face in the West African country.

In an interview with BBC, Maxine disclosed that she has accepted herself, embraced her biological difference and there’s nothing anybody can do about it.

She claimed that she started displaying effeminate traits immediately she was born and medical personnel were puzzled about her gender even though she had a penis.

Maxine said;

“Even right at the hospital, they couldn’t tell my gender. They will be like, is this a male or this is female? They have to unwrap me and take me all around for them to see that oh, this one has a penis oo!

“I always felt like I was living somebody else’s life. Kojo Besia… Obaaberima… It got to some point I owned it. So when you call me Kojo Besia, Obaa Berima, I’m like, ‘hello, hi’. I just owned it. I am popularly known as Angel Maxine, and I’m Ghana’s first openly transgender musician.”

The singer also insisted that the LGBTQ movement is not a foreign idea. Maxine added;

“Angel didn’t go and pick anybody’s lifestyle or anybody’s culture. I was effeminate from birth. Even though I had backlashes from family and other people, I was like, I was really tired, and this is me. So I started doing my music openly, wearing my short pants, my Santiago boots and all that.

“And that was where I really saw myself like, Hey, this is me. This is the beautiful picture I’ve always been seeing, and this is what I want to show outside.”