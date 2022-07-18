Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – Former Manchester United player Nani has appealed to Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo not to leave the club this summer.

Reports have claimed that the 37-year-old wants to United, with Ronaldo not on the club’s tour in Australia due to ‘family issues’.

Nani came up against his old club with Australian club, Melbourne Victory on Friday night, July 16.

Nani, 35, played with Ronaldo for two years at Old Trafford and 11 years with the Portugal national team. He says he has tried reaching out to the striker but Ronaldo hasn’t been available.

“When he’s on vacation he doesn’t answer the phone to anybody,” Nani said. “I tried to talk to him, but he said: ‘I’m so busy now, we’ll talk soon’.

“I hope (he stays). He’s an important player and a player who always makes a difference. I hope he’s in a good mood to help the club, so hopefully.”