Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Kenyan Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, has sustained the campaign that President Uhuru Kenyatta owes the presidency to him, as the latest feud exposes intrigues leading to their election in 2013 and re-election in 2017.

With just a month remaining to the ballot, Ruto revisited the previous transition in 2013 to paint the Head of State as a reluctant and ungrateful leader who had turned his back on his backers to side with his bitter-rival-turned-ally Mr. Raila Odinga in this year’s election.

Speaking in Meru county on Monday, Ruto recounted how after Mr. Odinga had successfully petitioned the Supreme Court to annul President Kenyatta’s re-election in 2017, he had pushed him to participate in the fresh presidential election, seemingly stressing the characterization of the Head of State that his camp has sought to project in the ongoing campaigns.

“There are people who are circulating some recordings claiming I forced Uhuru to run. Let me tell them that they don’t know how we made Uhuru Kenyatta the president. We are the ones who worked hard to ensure that we won and the Azimio la Umoja brigade are conmen,” Dr. Ruto said.

“Did you expect me also to give up? No way! Even if I pushed the president, I did no mistake. Do you think I would have allowed him to give up the job I had worked for together with the people of Kenya? There is no way I could have left Mr. Odinga to take our victory,” he said.

The second in command said he did most of the campaigns in 2013 and 2017, waking up as early as 4 am and by the time Mr. Kenyatta joined them, he would have done several meetings.

“I could not let it go, nilimkaza kweli kweli mpaka akakubali kwa sababu ni rafiki yangu (I pushed him until he agreed because he is my friend),” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.