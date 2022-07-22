Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 July 2022 – A heartwarming video of a man and his son at his graduation ceremony has been shared online.

The dad was attending his University graduation ceremony and in the hall was his little son.

The boy couldn’t hold back his excitement when he spotted his dad on the podium about to receive his degree acknowledgment.

He shouted ”Daddy;” in excitement”.

The Man responded ”I love you” and the response from his son left everyone smiling so hard.

Watch the video below