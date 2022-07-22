Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally come clean over his alleged deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta to support him when his term ends.

Speaking during an interview, Ruto said that he did not have a deal with Uhuru that he would support him for the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

According to the DP, he chose to support the President because he believed that he deserved the opportunity.

He noted that it was Uhuru who committed to himself and Kenyans that he would support him but did not make a deal with him.

“To be fair to President Uhuru Kenyatta, we did not have a deal. I decided to support Uhuru Kenyatta on the basis of my belief that he deserved an opportunity. It is him who made a commitment to himself and to the people of Kenya that he would support me,” Ruto stated.

However, the Kenya Kwanza presidential aspirant said that whether the President supported him or not, it did not matter as he had a plan to change the destiny of the country.

Uhuru has since endorsed Azimio candidate Raila Odinga for president; something that did not go down well with Ruto.

The DP has been going around the country demonizing the president for refusing to support him as agreed and instead choosing to support the enemy in name of Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.