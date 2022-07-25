Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has not made up his mind on whether he will attend the Presidential Debate slated for tomorrow at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

This is after his campaign spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua sent a message indicating that the old man is yet to make the final decision on whether he will attend the debate or not.

On Sunday, Makau issued a statement stating that Raila Odinga will boycott the debate since he cannot share a podium with Deputy President William Ruto who he termed a ‘man of questionable character’

Makau on Monday while answering questions posed by journalists stated that they are yet to make the decision on whether Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader will attend the debate.

On whether they will hold a parallel debate at Jericho Social Hall in Nairobi on Tuesday, Makau said they are yet to decide on the way forward.

“Let me clarify this because it cannot go uncorrected. We have not decided yet on when we will hold the town hall meeting. It could happen on the same day as the debate or not. We have not made the decision,” Makau Mutua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.