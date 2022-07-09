Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 9, 2022 – A Ghanaian woman identified simply as Aba has claimed that she took in and gave birth without sexual intercourse.

Speaking in a recent interview with Barima Kaakyire Agyemang on Step 1 TV, Aba claimed that she has not slept with any man for the past four years.

According to her, when she started experiencing strange stomach pain and swelling, she assumed it was a fibroid.

Upon getting to a hospital, she claimed she was told she needed to undergo surgery to get the mass removed.

She added that she got an urge to push the ‘fibroid’ out to avoid getting it removed surgically, and to her surprise, a bouncing baby boy dropped.

The new mother who sells water along the road, further disclosed that she does not have the resources to take care of the child.

She also revealed that a Pastor’s wife has been taking care of her and her child the little way she can.