Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – Retired socialite Risper Faith has revealed that she has an access to her husband’s Instagram DMs.

The well-endowed mother of one bragged that she has the password to his Instagram account and everytime slay queens send him nudes and love messages in the DM, they just look at them and laugh.

“I have my hubby’s Instagram password and whenever you send him your messages of love and nudes, we check together and laugh at you,” she wrote.

Risper Faith’s husband displays a flamboyant lifestyle on social media and perhaps that’s why slay queens flood his DM.

Below is a screenshot of her post.

