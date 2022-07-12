Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto took his campaigns to Western Kenya where he rubbished the recent opinion poll by TIFA placing Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga ahead of him, 27 days to the August 9th General Election.

Addressing a campaign rally in Tongaren Constituency, Ruto blasted Raila for faking opinion polls to deceive Kenyans.

According to him, he has beaten Raila in every aspect, including the manifesto, and as a result, Baba has remained with only one option of peddling lies through faking opinion polls to hoodwink Kenyans that he is still relevant.

“They should stop disturbing us with fake opinion polls. Kenyans will decide the leadership they want,” Ruto stated.

The DP further alleged that Raila had sensed defeat which is why he is issuing threats and ultimatums to IEBC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST