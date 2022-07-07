Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Renowned political columnist and scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, has admitted that he hates Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, with passion.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Makau who is currently the communication spokesman of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, said every time he sees Ruto speaking he feels like giving him a hot slap.

“I get a very strong urge to SLAP @WilliamsRuto every time I see him speaking,” Makau posted on his Twitter page on Thursday.

Mutua‘s comment comes days after Ruto admitted that he almost slapped President Uhuru Kenyatta after he almost surrendered in 2017 after the Supreme Court nullified his win.

So, ndiyo huyo… Oh, sasa, hii maneno, sijui nini, mimi sitaki, mimi nataki kuenda Ichaweri, sasa mimi sitaki, wacha tuachane na hii kitu.” (Here is the President and he says he is not keen on participating in the repeat presidential election and that he wants to go to Ichaweri (his home village in Kiambu County), that we should abandon this thing,” Ruto told the Kikuyu community elders who paid him a courtesy call at his Karen home last weekend.

“Mimi nikamwangalia, nikamwambia ‘wewe’! Ni vile tu nilikua na heshima, ningemchapa kofi. Ati sisi tuache?” (I looked at him and told him ‘you!’ It’s only that I was being respectful, I would have slapped him. How could we just quit?),” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.