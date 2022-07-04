Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Big Brother’s Maria Chike has denied reports claiming she snatched another woman’s husband.

Back in October 2019, socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, accused Maria of snatching his sister’s husband, Kevin.

He made the allegation on Instagram after Maria left the Big Brother house and was in Dubai with Kevin where they are based.

Up until now, Maria who is currently on holiday in Greece never denied or confirmed the allegation.

In a tweet thread, Maria pointed out that she never snatched anyone’s husband nor did she break any home.

Maria also mentioned that she isn’t interested in marriage.

See her tweets below