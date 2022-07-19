Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – DJ Cuppy has shared a video of herself travelling alone via private jet.

She added that she needs more friends because travelling alone is not good for the environment.

She wrote:

“I clearly need MORE friends because a WHOLE jet just me is

SO bad for the environment.”

Climate change activists and environmental activists have advised people to travel in groups to reduce the number of planes in the air, thereby reducing carbon footprints.

See her post and video below.