Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 July 2022 – Controversial YouTuber and content creator, Kabi WaJesus, had a habit of sleeping with his cousins before he got born again.

Kabi, who already has a kid with one of his cousins, made the shocking revelation during a fellowship session.

Kabi confessed that sleeping with his cousins was not an issue before he got born again.

He revealed that apart from his cousin Shiku with whom they have a daughter, he slept with many other cousins.

”Most of you here know what happened last year and there was an incident of a cousin of mine coming out and she was saying we slept together and had a child. Before I got born again this was not an issue and she was not the first one. I have slept with so many others, what are you talking about? Mwenye alipata mimba huyo tu ndio mnajua otherwise, praise the Lord (The one who got pregnant is the only one you guys know, praise the Lord)” Kabi said.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.