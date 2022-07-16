Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 16, 2022 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has moved to stamp his authority in Embakasi, vowing he can never lose this election.

Taking to his Twitter page on Saturday morning, Owino dismissed reports that he could lose his seat in the August 9, General Elections.

He told off his competitors, saying he can never be defeated.

While throwing an indirect jab at his competitors from Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp, the ODM MP said he can only compete against himself and win in August.

“The only person who can defeat Babu Owino in Embakasi East is Owino Babu. I can only lose… but I can never lose an election.”

“Why is Mizani under-ranking me? By now I’m 90% done. This is an insult,” he stated

This comes amid rising supremacy battles between the two candidates in Embakasi East ahead of general polls.

Recently, the UDA candidate was injured after chaos broke at the Jaracanda Grounds during the controversial Kenya Kwanza campaigns in the area.

This was after two rival groups clashed before DP William Ruto’s arrival at the venue, leading to Mureithi getting hit by a stone in the melee.

Mureithi accused his rival Babu Owino but a month later, the two came together and agreed to bury their fierce rivalry.

Azimio la Umoja, One Kenya presidential aspirant Raila Odinga is on Saturday (today) expected at Nyayo Gate A Grounds at Embakasi Ward to drum up support for his bid and that of Babu Owino.

The ODM boss will then proceed to the Jacaranda roundabout before going for a major Rally at Embakasi West.

