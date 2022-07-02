Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 2, 2022 – Controversial Lawyer Miguna Miguna has blasted Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja over his fake degree saga which has been hitting headlines for the past few months.

Taking to Twitter, Miguna, who is among Deputy President William Ruto’s vocal allies, stated that he is fed up with Sakaja’s narrative regarding his degree saga

The lawyer, who weeks ago told the UDA party to replace the Senator, said Sakaja’s inconsistencies are baffling.

“I’m sick and tired of Sakaja’s lies. He had publicly stated how he became a millionaire businessman with a Mercedes Benz vehicle while at the UoN. How he grew up in Atwoli’s (COTU boss) household,” he tweeted.

“He said he had a Degree in Actuarial Science. Why is he now wailing about poverty?” Miguna posed.

The backlash comes after Sakaja said that he lacked the fees to complete his university education at UoN.

The revelation sparked controversy since the senator a year ago said he used to earn a fortune in a day while at the University.

In an interview with Churchill Show in June last year, Sakaja said he used to run several businesses in UoN that earned him at least Sh5,000 per day.

“While in campus, I had to pay my fees. So I had businesses, I had a salon, a laundry, kinyozi, I had employed some guys. I used to cook and wash people’s clothes. But at the end of the day, I had around Sh5,000,” he said.

In the same interview, Sakaja revealed that he bought his first car, a Mercedes Benz, while in university. The Car cost him Sh500,000.

