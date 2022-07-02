Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again said that he is not competing with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August.

Speaking on Friday while meeting election observers, Ruto said he is competing against his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is hiding under ‘project’ Raila.

According to Ruto, Uhuru is in the race through Raila, who has had good relations with the president since their political truce in March 2018.

“In the last election, my boss and the president were on the same side. In this election, we are on different sides. From where I seat, I’m running more against my boss than his candidate and that is the real complication.

“The president is the chairman of the party why my competitor is running,” Ruto said.

The second in command also told election observers that Uhuru is forcing Kenyans to support his project Raila.

