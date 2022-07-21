Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Boxing legend, Mike Tyson says he believes he is getting closer to his death.

The 56-year-old former heavyweight boxing champion interviewed therapist Sean McFarland, who specializes in trauma and addiction, on his “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast and told him he believes his ‘expiration date’ is near.

“We’re all gonna die one day of course,” Tyson said. “Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.”

Tyson then said he doesn’t believe money brings the happiness and security that many associate with it.

“Money don’t mean s**t to me,” Tyson said.

“I always tell people, they think money’s gonna make them happy, they’ve never had money before, when you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you. How am I gonna confess my love to you when you have 500 billion dollars?

“The false sense of security. You believe nothing can happen.

“You don’t believe the banks could collapse.

“You believe that you’re invincible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say money is a false sense of security.”

