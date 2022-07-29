Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has cried foul after the High Court ordered him to forfeit Ksh202 million to the state.

This is after the court found him guilty of corruption and ordered him to return all that he looted from the government.

In a statement, Gachagua described the judgment as a blatant attempt to curtail Kenya Kwanza’s bid to ascend to the presidency in the upcoming August 9 poll.

He claimed, without evidence, that the judgment was hastily delivered after he defeated Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, in the deputy president’s debate held last week.

“The judgment was hastily rushed ten days before the elections in a futile attempt to undermine my candidature in the coming elections and dent my sterling performance in the running mates debate last week,” the Mathira MP stated.

He promised to appeal the judgment at the Court of Appeal, on the grounds that he had been denied a fair hearing.

Gachagua faulted Judge Esther Maina for allegedly declining to cross-examine the investigators in order to test the authenticity of the allegations.

Justice Maina had ruled that the legislator acquired the funds from government agencies without supplying any goods or services.

“The court finds that the funds are liable to forfeiture as the Assets Recovery Authority (ARA) has discharged its burden of proof that the funds were received by Gachagua,” the judge ruled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.