Sunday, July 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a huge boost after a section of Kikuyu community elders endorsed his presidential bid in August.

The elders under the banner Kiama Ki Ma led by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece, Kungu Muigai, said they have instructed community members to support Ruto in August.

During the meeting, Ruto committed to a peaceful election as he seeks to succeed Uhuru in a highly contested election slated for August 9th.

“Hosted community elders from Kiambu County led by Kiama Kìa Ma chairman Captain (Rtd) Kung’u Muigai. Leaders Rigathi Gachagua, Justin Muturi, Moses Kuria, Kimani Ichung’wah, James Wamacukuru, Simon King’ara, Njuguna Wanjiku, and George Koimburi joined us.

“Our commitment to a peaceful election on August 9 is unequivocal. Our elders are an integral component of this agenda,” Ruto said.

