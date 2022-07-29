Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 29, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has revealed how President Uhuru Kenyatta and his friends are rushing to take over control of Safaricom Ltd before the President‘s term ends in the next 10 days.

Taking to his Twitter page on Friday, Kuria said during the Annual General Meeting slated for today, Safaricom board Chairman Michael Joseph will be replaced by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s drinking buddy John Ngumi.

He said Uhuru is pushing for the appointment of Ngumi as the chairman to defend Sh 3.2 Billion paid to the President’s uncle Muhoho Kenyatta and Sh 1.6 Billion to KANU chairman Gideon Moi in the “second tier” spectrum in the last 3 months.

This is what Moses Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

“Today is Safaricom AGM. They will reshuffle the Board and replace Michael Joseph with John Ngumi and pack the Board with loyalists of the outgoing despot. The main reason is to bring in people who can defend Ksh 3.2 Billion paid to the President’s uncle and Ksh 1.6 Billion to Gideon Moi in the “Second Tier” spectrum in the last 3 months.

“I challenge any business journalist to ask for these details from Safaricom External Auditors and prove me wrong. State Capture is real,”

