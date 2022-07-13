Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is over the moon after the Mombasa court on Wednesday cleared him to vie for Mombasa County gubernatorial seat in August.

In a ruling delivered by a three-Judge Bench, the court said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) acted unreasonably to disqualify Sonko from the race.

“They violated the Constitution and rushed with the announcement,” the court ruled

Reacting to the ruling, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga through his spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, indirectly blamed Kenya’s justice system for being weak by clearing the former Nairobi governor who was impeached over corruption-related scandals.

Makau further urged Kenyans to pray for Kenya’s failed justice system.

“Pray, what has Kenya come to? Any rogue, or criminal, can run for office. Woe be unto Kenya’s failed justice system” tweeted Makau Mutua.

