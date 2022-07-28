Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 July 2022 – A 28-year-old man who killed his University girlfriend after an argument has pleaded guilty to the offence.

The suspect, identified as Edmond Ruto, confessed to hacking his girlfriend Cynthia Chelangat on February 19, 2018.

He appeared before Nakuru High Court judge Joel Ngugi where he said that he committed the heinous act out of anger and was in a state he referred to as ‘temporary madness’

Chelangat’s lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood in a house she lived with Ruto in Nakuru.

The suspect was found standing near the body while holding the killer knife.

The court heard that he attempted to take his own life using the same knife after a mob gathered outside the house after they heard Chelagat screaming for help.

However, he was caught and rushed to hospital.

Ruto regretted his actions and begged Chelagat’s family for forgiveness.

He told the judge that he has learned how to manage his anger during his incarceration at the Nakuru GK prison.

“It pains me to imagine that I am the cause of her death. I regret allowing my anger to get the best of me and I am sorry to the family,” he said.

However, the deceased’s family lawyer urged the court to jail him and claimed he was not remorseful.

The lawyer asked the judge to jail him for a minimum of 20 years so that he can serve as an example to the men who abuse their spouses.

Chelagat was the only child in her family.

The court will rule on the case on September 29.

