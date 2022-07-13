Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, June 13, 2022 – Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja’s love life is under public scrutiny after he reportedly dumped his first wife and married his former secretary June Ndegwa.

Sakaja is said to have fallen in love with June in 2017 when she was working in his office as a secretary.

He later helped her to get a nomination as a Member of the County Assembly in the Nairobi County Government.

According to rumour mills, Sakaja and June have a young child together.

Sakaja’s new wife is very beautiful as seen in the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.