Tuesday, 05 July 2022 – Celebrity Kenyan couple Mary Wanunu is officially taken.

The 26-year-old Kiambu prison officer took to social media and shared a photo of the man who warms her heart.

She thanked him for giving her a shoulder to lean on and said he came into his life at the right time.

“You came to my life when I needed a shoulder to lean on. You brought back light when my life was dull and fixed me back into one piece when I was broken into pieces,” Wanunu said.

“I will always be grateful to you for being the best and showing me the actual meaning of true love. It’s a humble beginning and I believe the narratives will change.. God bless you always…I love you,” she added.

Below are photos of the beautiful cop.

