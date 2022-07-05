Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 05 July 2022 – Celebrity Kenyan couple Mary Wanunu is officially taken.
The 26-year-old Kiambu prison officer took to social media and shared a photo of the man who warms her heart.
She thanked him for giving her a shoulder to lean on and said he came into his life at the right time.
“You came to my life when I needed a shoulder to lean on. You brought back light when my life was dull and fixed me back into one piece when I was broken into pieces,” Wanunu said.
“I will always be grateful to you for being the best and showing me the actual meaning of true love. It’s a humble beginning and I believe the narratives will change.. God bless you always…I love you,” she added.
Below are photos of the beautiful cop.
