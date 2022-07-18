Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – A New York City firefighter had his leg crushed by an SUV just days after he and other firefighters saved the lives of a group of tourists in a heroic rescue on the Hudson River.

This incident which occurred in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, July 17 came after Fire Department New York (FDNY) Rescue 1 responded to a two car collision that resulted in one car resting on top of another.

Video of the incident shows the firefighter attempting to stabilize the car on top, a black BMW, the driver of one of the car then accelerated causing the SUV to fall and pin firefighter Ryan Warnock below.

In a statement, FDNY acting commissioner Laura Kavanagh said: ‘As members from Rescue 1 tried to brace and stabilize the car on top and remove the occupants inside, the driver of one of the vehicles hit the gas and caused a car to fall and pin firefighter Ryan Warnock below.’

It’s unclear what caused the initial crash.

The driver of the car underneath the BMW, Matthew Wahn, told DailyMail.com: ‘My wife and I were stopped at the light and all of a sudden we felt this impact and we saw a car drive up on the side of our vehicle.’

In a separate interview with the New York Post, Wahn said that the driver of the BMW was still in the car when Warnock’s leg was crushed.

Wahn went on to tell CBS New York: ‘It’s absolutely crazy because there was no one behind us at the time. We were the only two cars between the two lights.’

Meanwhile a witness, Ben Arias, told ABC New York: ‘As one of the firefighters was pulling out one of the passengers, one of the passengers barely got out until the car just tipped over on top of the firefighters leg.’

Watch the video below

Manhattan: West 42nd Street & 11th Avenue, a @FDNY firefighters leg was crushed under an SUV that he and other first responders were attempting to stabilize following a crash in Midtown Manhattan. @NYPDnews /@NYPD10Pct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/Id0TaAsLjq — NYC Scoop (@NY_Scoop) July 18, 2022