Thursday, July 7, 2022 – The man accused of opening fire on a Fourth of July parade near the city of Chicago, killing seven people with more than two dozen injured, traveled to Wisconsin after the shooting and “seriously contemplated” another attack, police have revealed.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, July 6, Robert E. Crimo III, 21, told authorities in a voluntary statement that he “looked down his sights, aimed and opened fire” on paradegoers, using a Smith & Wesson M&P15 and three 30-round magazines, Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon alleged during the virtual bond hearing.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force Deputy Chief Chris Covelli told reporters on Wednesday that after Crimo left the shooting scene in Illinois, he traveled to Madison, where he saw another holiday celebration taking place.

“He seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting.” Covelli said.

“We don’t have information to suggest he planned on driving to Madison initially to commit another attack,” Covelli added. “We do believe that he was driving around following the first attack and saw the celebration.”

Covelli said it’s not yet clear why the suspect didn’t carry out another attack, but said “indications are that he hadn’t put enough thought and research into it.” Authorities have said they believe Crimo planned the attack in Highland Park for weeks.

Covelli said it’s also not clear why Crimo left Madison to return to Illinois, where he was eventually apprehended after a police officer pulled him over in his mother’s car. He said Crimo left his phone in Madison, and that the device has since been recovered.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said Crimo will be held without bond. He also said investigators told the judge at Wednesday’s bond hearing that he fired one full clip of 30 rounds, reloaded, continued firing, and reloaded a third time.

Crimo was charged on Tuesday, July 5, with seven counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, he would face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Rinehart said he expected “many, many” more charges to be filed, including an attempted murder charge and an aggravated battery with a firearm charge for everyone who was hurt in the shooting. He said those charges are expected in late July.

Police said on Tuesday that at least 45 people were injured or killed during the shooting.

The seven deceased victims have been identifised as Katherine Goldstein, 64; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Irina McCarthy, 35; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.