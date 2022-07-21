Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 21 July 2022 – During the last day of Monica Kimani’s murder trial, the court heard that the DNA profile generated from a blood-stained pair of shorts found in Jacque Maribe’s house at Royal Park Estate in Langata matched Monica Kimani’s blood.

According to Chief Inspector of Police Maxwell Otieno, the pair of shorts belonged to Jacque Maribe’s ex-lover Joseph Irungu alias Jowie.

Monica was killed on the night of September 19, 2018, at Lamuria Gardens Apartment in the Kilimani area, Nairobi.

Jowie, the main suspect, is said to have accessed her apartment using a fake identity card.

He is alleged to have used a knife to slit her throat before throwing her body in a bathtub.

The trial came to a close yesterday.

The judge directed the parties to file their written submissions within 30 days and appear in court on September 30 for the ruling.

