Friday, July 1, 2022 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA aspirant, Robert Alai, has shared a video of a rogue police officer who tried to assassinate Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential running mate, Martha Karua, on Thursday.

The incident happened at Gusii stadium, where Karua, who is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate, was holding a rally.

The rally ended prematurely after a police officer identified as Josephat Makori lobbed a tear gas canister at the VIP podium.

Karua’s bodyguards were forced to evacuate her as smoke billowed inside the VIP podium.

The police officer was arrested and is attached to the Kisii police station.

Other sources said the officer is among police officers attached to Kisii governor, James Ongwae‘s security detail.

Here is the video of Officer Josephat Makori trying to escape after he tried to assassinate Martha Karua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST