Thursday, July 7, 2022 – A video has emerged of Bungoma County Senator, Moses Wetangula, allegedly planning on how to rig the August 9th presidential election.

Wetangula, who is also a Kenya Kwanza Alliance principal, has been adversely mentioned by Azimio La Umoja Alliance leaders as having links to the Greek-based firm, Inform Lykos SA, the company that won a contract to print ballot papers in Kenya.

Azimio leaders claim that Wetangula has been meeting directors of the firm with a mission of compromising the August 9th election.

Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed on Wednesday said Wetangula has been having meetings with Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, to plan how to rig the election in favor of Ruto.

However, we have established that this is an old video that emerged online in 2019 when Wetangula was linked to the fake gold scandal where a Dubai investor lost millions.

Watch the video below.

