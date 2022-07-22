Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – A report by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) has forced the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to act swiftly to arrest the situation before it gets out of hand.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i called for the deployment of more police officers to the Coast region after the NIS report revealed looming election violence.

Speaking during the launch of the first Anti-Terror Police Unit headquarters in Mombasa, Matiang’i revealed that the NIS had identified two counties as possible hot spots for gang-related chaos ahead of the polls.

The CS disclosed that the report had warned about the mushrooming of criminal groups linked to political leaders further threatening to take firm action.

“We are looking at some aspects in some two counties in this region where possibly players in the electoral process may be tempted to try and mass up small groups to engage in crime. My simple advice to them is do not try!

“We are watching very closely and I have asked my colleagues in the regional security team to act ruthlessly on any politicians who is going to try those kinds of things. We are bringing up special additional resources to back up their work and planning,” he added.

In line with this, Matiang’i added that the police presence in the two counties would keep the counties safe during the election period.

The new directive comes amid concerns raised by the residents who complained that school-going children had been recruited by some of the gangs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.