Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – With slightly over one month to the August 9 General Election, the four presidential hopefuls will be seeking to consolidate their support bases and employ various tactics to counter the opponents.

Over the recent past, the issue of technology has been at the forefront, with politicians tapping experts from the industry to ensure a first-round win.

For the Azimio wing, they picked George Njoroge, an ICT guru to handle matters dealing with technology and ensure Raila Odinga becomes president come what may.

Njoroge, whose name has been consistent in the tech world, boasts of more than a decade’s experience in the ICT software industry.

Bearing in mind the gravity of the upcoming August 9 poll, Njoroge’s wit and experience ought to have piqued Azimio’s interests to the point of assigning him the task of plying his trait to bring victory to the coalition.

Njoroge is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at East African Data Handlers.

He is also a senior member of the International Society of Forensic Computer Examiners (ISFCE). Before East African data handlers, Njoroge held several positions in different capacities in companies such as Microsoft and IBM Partner Company, as well as AITEC Africa.

Hailed as one of the first few Computer Forensic experts in Africa, Njoroge holds a Bachelor of ICT from the International University of Professional Studies located in Nairobi, Kenya.

He furthered his education by pursuing an MBA in Global Business in ICT from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

