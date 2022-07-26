Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – New details have emerged regarding the accident involving a Modern Coast bus that plunged into River Nithi along the Meru-Nairobi highway on Sunday.

According to Tharaka Nithi County Police Commander Donatha Chali, the driver of the bus approached the bridge at high speed and ignored the traffic signs alerting motorists to slow down.

She also pointed out that the bridge is a known black spot that has claimed many lives in the past.

Media reports indicated that the bus’ brakes failed, causing the bus to hit the guard rails and plunge into River Nithi.

Eyewitnesses at the scene also corroborated the police account, noting that the ill-fated bus was at high speed before hitting the guard rail.

“The bus must have developed brake failure because it was moving at a very high speed when the accident happened,” a witness stated.

Kenya Red Cross Communications Manager, Peter Abwao also confirmed that those injured were recuperating at Chuka Level 5 hospital.

“The injured have been moved to Chuka Level 5 hospital and hospitals in Tharaka Nithi. The deceased have been taken to the funeral homes,” Abwao spoke to the media.

At the time of publishing this article, at least 34 people have been confirmed dead, according to Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Nobert Komora.

The Sunday evening accident saw the Mombasa-bound bus roll 40 metres down the river.

Photos circulating online depicted the dire situation, showing mangled wreckage, with the bus’ body and chassis completely ripped off.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.