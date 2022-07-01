Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Roots Party presidential candidate Prof. George Wajackoyah released his controversial manifesto yesterday, and it is already causing chaos among Kenyans.

While some Kenyans agree with Wajackoyah’s vision, some condemned him for wanting to mislead the Kenyan youth with some aspects of his manifesto.

Here is Wajackoya’s full manifesto;-

1. We will Legalize Marijuana!

Wajackoyah promised to legalize bhang if elected president. According to him, one acre of Marijuana can earn you Ksh8 million per harvest. He vowed to use the proceeds of Marijuana to pay off the Kenyan 10 trillion debt.

2. We will rare snakes!

If we did snake farming in Kenya, each venomous snake farmer will earn an average of Ksh600,000 per vial of anti-venom. For example, a cobra farmer will make $6,300 from a vial of cobra anti-venom. If we harvest black mamba anti-venom a Kenyan farmer will make $5,300 per vial.

3. We will Export Dog Meat!

A kilogram of Dog Meat costs 6 times more than the price of a kilogram of Goat Meat. Kenya exports Beef, goat, and lamb to the Middle East. For instance, Each Kg of goat costs an average of Ksh400 per Kilogram. But if we export dog meat we will earn Ksh.2,400 per kilogram.

4. We will Hang The Corrupt!

Anyone caught or found guilty of stealing public money will be hung in public. No more Goldenberg, No more Anglo-Leasing, and No more Kimwarer and Arror!

5. We will shut down SGR!

We will shut down symbols of Chinese colonization. All Chinese statues along the route will be brought down. We will build our own railway systems with our own money.

6. We will work for 4 days!

Every Kenyan will work for 4 days only. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be holidays. Each Kenyan will be paid every two weeks. And Kenya will be a 24-hour economy!

7. We will suspend the constitution!

Parts of the constitution that do not work will be suspended. We will ask the people what they want

8. We will shift the Capital city to Isiolo!

Isiolo is the center of Kenya. Making Isiolo Kenya’s administrative center is the same as making Canberra Australia’s capital. We will move the capital city from Nairobi to Isiolo

9. We will Create 8 States!

We will introduce 8 regional states. Each will have a federal government that will give every community power to make their own decisions

10. We will Deport Idle Foreigners!

We will deport foreign idlers who have taken over Kenyan jobs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST