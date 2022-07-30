Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 30, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has sent a message to Deputy President William Ruto after he was kicked out of a United Democratic Alliance(UDA) rally in Kiambu county on Friday.

The incident happened in Githunguri, where current Kiambu county woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba kicked Kuria and his supporters out of her event.

The irritated Wamuchomba claimed that Kuria and his Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) brigade were always out to sabotage meetings and influence voters.

“Today is my day and this is Wamuchomba’s event,” Kuria had hardly sat down when Wamuchomba pointed him out.

Kuria who left in a hurry later sent a message to UDA and its presidential candidate, William Ruto.

Kuria said though Ruto is the next president, the journey is not yet over and they should stop mistreating him.

“Gathoni wa Muchomba and UDA, for chasing me from a Kenya Kwanza meeting, I forgive you. For your information, we will win the presidential election but not yet (sic),” Kuria said on one of his social media pages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST