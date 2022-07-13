Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has finally broken his silence after Mombasa High Court delivered another landmark ruling allowing former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko to vie for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat in August.

In the ruling, the 3-judge bench said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) acted unreasonably to disqualify Sonko from the race.

“They violated the Constitution and rushed with the announcement,” the court ruled

Reacting to the ruling, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said impeachment alone cannot be used to stop any political leader from vying for an elective seat and that has been the case in most countries.

“The 3 Judge Bench in Mombasa has vindicated me, again. As I said, IMPEACHMENT is NOT a criminal conviction upon which anyone can be barred from vying for public office. Not in Kenya. Not anywhere,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.