Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru has shared her thoughts on social media after Deputy President William Ruto appeared in the Presidential debate alone on Tuesday evening at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

The debate organizers were expecting Ruto to debate with Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga but the latter chickened out from the debate, saying he cannot debate with ‘a man of questionable character’.

Ruto, like a man on a mission, went to the debate alone and tackled hard questions as debate moderators led by Eric Latiff and Yvonne Okwara pressed him hard.

Reacting to Ruto‘s debate, Waiguru, who is among Ruto’s foot soldiers in Mt Kenya region, congratulated the second in command for appearing in the debate and answering hard questions he was not expecting.

“Enough is Enough! Thank you William Samoei Ruto the 5th pork. Freedom is Coming on the 9th of August,” Waiguru wrote on her Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.