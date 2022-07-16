Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 16 July 2022 – On 4th July, Evan Kamunge went to unwind at V-Spot Lounge -a popular entertainment joint in Thika.

Little did he know that he would end up counting losses after the notorious Mchele Babes spiked his drink and stole his phone before emptying his Mpesa accounts.

He lost Ksh 300,000 to the notorious Mchele ladies.

He has tried to contact the establishment after the incident but the management has refused to provide him with the CCTV footage, sparking fears that staff members could be working in cahoots with the mchele babes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.