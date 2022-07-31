Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 31, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko yesterday ditched Azimio-One Kenya led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Before he switched camps, Sonko signed a deal with Ruto, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, and UDA Mombasa Governor Candidate Hassan Omar.

The deal contains a list of positions the ex-governor will get if the three leaders win the August 9, polls.

The positions have been offered in exchange for Sonko’s support for Ruto, Sakaja, and Omar’s bids.

This now means that Sonko will campaign for Ruto for the presidency and support Sakaja and Omar for their governor bids.

The governor had earlier declared he will support the ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Jubilee candidate Polycarp Igathe for the Nairobi governor seat.

In the deal, the DP has promised the ex-governor one Cabinet Secretary, three principal secretaries, and four Ambassadors posts if he wins the August 9, polls.

In Nairobi, Sakaja will offer Sonko, two CECs positions, and three chief officers.

Omar on the other hand has offered Sonko three CECs positions, and three chief officers.

This comes even as Sonko cannot legally hold any public office after the Supreme Court validated his impeachment as Nairobi governor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.