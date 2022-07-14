Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Popular and controversial music producer, Mr Logic has said that hell does not exist.

The music producer who told people not to listen to what Christians say in an interview on Day Break Hitz show on Hitz FM, added that there won’t be any judgement days as God does not have time to line people up and be asking them questions on how they lived their lives on earth.

He said;

“Death in itself is a punishment. There’s no hell anywhere.

“God doesn’t have the time to line up people to ask them how many people they slept with and all that. God doesn’t have time for that. There’s no such thing in the Bible.”