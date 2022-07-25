Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 July 2022 – Kenyatta National Hospital is once again on the spot for neglecting patients.

A concerned Kenyan who visited the hospital on Monday morning took photos of patients writhing in pain after being denied medical help.

“Saw this at Kenyatta National Hospital in the morning and it broke my heart. KNH is another death place for patients,” he wrote.

This is not the first time the hospital is appearing on social media for the wrong reasons.

Patients have in the recent past narrated horror stories in the hands of reckless medical workers at the hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.