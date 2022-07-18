Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 18 July 2022 – More details on Keziah’s crumbled marriage have emerged.

Keziah is a renowned Kikuyu media personality and an ex-wife to Kameme presenter Mzee Kiengei.

She walked down the aisle last year with a man identified as George Kariuki, who lives in the United States of America.

Last month, she officially filed for divorce, barely 6 months after exchanging vows with Kariuki in an invite-only wedding that was the talk of social media.

According to well-placed sources, Keziah found out that her husband is secretly eloping with older women in the United States of America.

His randy behaviors are well-known among Kenyans living in the US.

Keziah was informed of Kariuki’s chequered character before she got married to him.

However, she threw caution to the wind, only to regret it later.

Keziah has since removed her wedding ring after filing for divorce.

However, she is pregnant for Mr. Kariuki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.